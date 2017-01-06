Cempra, Inc. (CEMP) Given a $28.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 target price on Cempra, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMP) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cempra in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an underperform rating on shares of Cempra in a report on Friday, December 30th. Roth Capital cut shares of Cempra from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cempra from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, WBB Securities cut shares of Cempra from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) opened at 3.25 on Monday. Cempra has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The firm’s market cap is $170.24 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Cempra had a negative net margin of 678.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The business earned $4 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Cempra’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cempra will post ($2.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEMP. Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cempra by 129.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 2,787,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after buying an additional 1,571,709 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cempra during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,880,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cempra by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,826,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after buying an additional 225,682 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cempra by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,671,000 after buying an additional 220,015 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cempra

Cempra, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing differentiated antibiotics for the acute care and community settings to meet medical needs in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, particularly respiratory tract infections and chronic staphylococcal infections.

