Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (CEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Cellcom Israel an industry rank of 165 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEL. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 264.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 492,623 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 121.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 129,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 71,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 19,411.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 29,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) traded up 1.72% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 12,666 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.05. Cellcom Israel has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellcom Israel will post $1.62 EPS for the current year.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is a provider of cellular communications services. The Company offers a range of cellular services through its second-generation (2G), third-generation (3G) and fourth-generation (4G) cellular networks. These services include basic and advanced cellular telephone services, text and multimedia messaging services, and advanced cellular content and data services.

