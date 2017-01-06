CBS Corporation (CBS) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 1,663.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,810 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125,280 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in CBS Corporation were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of CBS Corporation during the third quarter worth $2,956,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBS Corporation during the second quarter worth $284,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBS Corporation during the second quarter worth $24,255,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBS Corporation by 22.0% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 796,447 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $43,359,000 after buying an additional 143,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CBS Corporation during the second quarter worth $13,118,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) traded down 1.82% during trading on Friday, reaching $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,275,519 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. CBS Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The media conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm earned $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. CBS Corporation had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBS Corporation will post $4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CBS Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

CBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wunderlich initiated coverage on CBS Corporation in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut CBS Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of CBS Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CBS Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Pacific Crest reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CBS Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

CBS Corporation Company Profile

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing and Local Broadcasting. Its Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network; CBS Television Studios; CBS Global Distribution Group (composed of CBS Studios International and CBS Television Distribution); CBS Interactive, and CBS Films.

