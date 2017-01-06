Castlight Health, inc. (CSLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CSLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Castlight Health, inc. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health, inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Castlight Health, inc. in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) opened at 4.35 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $451.11 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. Castlight Health, inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Castlight Health, inc. had a negative net margin of 73.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.57%. The firm earned $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health, inc. will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO John Mccracken sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $26,791.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Rende sold 7,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $38,892.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,261.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Castlight Health, inc. by 4,752.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health, inc. during the third quarter worth $132,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Castlight Health, inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health, inc. during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Castlight Health, inc. by 40.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health, inc.

Castlight Health, Inc offers a health benefits platform that engages employees to make healthcare decisions, and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. The Company operates through cloud-based products segment. Its products deliver employee engagement and enable employers to integrate benefit programs into a single platform available to employees and their families.

