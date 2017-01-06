Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Earns Buy Rating from RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Caseys General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $118.00 price target on shares of Caseys General Stores and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caseys General Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their price target on shares of Caseys General Stores from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group set a $137.00 price target on shares of Caseys General Stores and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Caseys General Stores from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.40.

Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) opened at 117.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average is $123.71. Caseys General Stores has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $136.22.

Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Caseys General Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Caseys General Stores’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caseys General Stores will post $5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Caseys General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caseys General Stores by 281.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,239,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,090,000 after buying an additional 915,147 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Caseys General Stores by 4,466.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,895,000 after buying an additional 625,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Caseys General Stores by 145.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,000,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,568,000 after buying an additional 593,186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Caseys General Stores by 405.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after buying an additional 336,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Caseys General Stores by 35.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 998,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,011,000 after buying an additional 258,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Caseys General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

