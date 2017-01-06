Caryn Marooney Sells 1,693 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Director Caryn Marooney sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $35,993.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Caryn Marooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Caryn Marooney sold 1,693 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $43,950.28.

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) opened at 22.34 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.13 billion. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business earned $80.70 million during the quarter. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post ($0.24) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Zendesk by 158.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Zendesk by 112.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth $229,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc is a software development company. The Company provides software as a service (SaaS) customer service platform. The Company’s platform consolidates the data from customer interactions and provides organizations with analytics and performance benchmarking. The Company also provides SaaS live chat software that can be utilized independently to facilitate communications between organizations and their customers.

