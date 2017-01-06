Carpetright plc’s (CPR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 300 ($3.69) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 149 ($1.83) price target on shares of Carpetright plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carpetright plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of Carpetright plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 232.25 ($2.85).

Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) opened at 158.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.79. The company’s market cap is GBX 107.13 million. Carpetright plc has a 52 week low of GBX 149.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 500.00.

In other news, insider Neil Page acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £4,825 ($5,929.70). Also, insider Wilf Walsh acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($30,723.85).

About Carpetright plc

Carpetright plc is engaged in providing floor coverings and beds. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Rest of Europe (comprising Belgium, the Netherlands and Republic of Ireland). The Company trades from approximately 440 stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, as well as over 140 stores across Holland, Belgium and the Republic of Ireland.

