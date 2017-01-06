CarMax Inc (KMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,241,979 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 27,621,379 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,274,581 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) opened at 66.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. CarMax has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.30.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company earned $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post $3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $1,633,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $1,728,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,395.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,018,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,437,000 after buying an additional 78,432 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,277,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,940,000 after buying an additional 161,600 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in CarMax by 48.8% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,828,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,854,000 after buying an additional 2,894,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 5.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,437,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,124,000 after buying an additional 462,424 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,952,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,223,000 after buying an additional 19,385 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price objective on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Vetr raised CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

