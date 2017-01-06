Care Capital Properties, Inc. (CCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Care Capital Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Care Capital Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of skilled nursing facilities and healthcare assets operated by private regional and local care providers. The Company focuses on portfolio of triple-net leased properties focused on the post-acute sector and skilled nursing facilities. Care Capital Properties, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

CCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on Care Capital Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded Care Capital Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP) opened at 25.37 on Tuesday. Care Capital Properties has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93.

Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Care Capital Properties had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 34.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Care Capital Properties will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Care Capital Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

In other news, Director Douglas Crocker II bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Malehorn bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $80,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,488 shares in the company, valued at $283,408.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Care Capital Properties by 17.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Care Capital Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 334,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Care Capital Properties by 93.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Care Capital Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Care Capital Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 188,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Care Capital Properties

Care Capital Properties, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with a diversified portfolio of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and other healthcare assets operated by private regional and local care providers. It leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants under long-term triple-net leases, pursuant to which the tenants are obligated to pay all property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes, insurance and capital expenditures.

