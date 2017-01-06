Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Feltl & Co. raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/cardiovascular-systems-inc-forecasted-to-earn-fy2019-earnings-of-0-33-per-share-csii/1142723.html.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) traded down 0.76% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 219,488 shares. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock’s market capitalization is $775.00 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Edward M. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Koehn sold 30,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $774,913.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/cardiovascular-systems-inc-forecasted-to-earn-fy2019-earnings-of-0-33-per-share-csii/1142723.html.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 155,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,047,959 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 19.6% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 975,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 159,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 820,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 620,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,393,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.