Capital One Financial Corporation Comments on Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s FY2016 Earnings (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation decreased their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a report issued on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the brokerage will earn ($2.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.27). Capital One Financial Corporation also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s Q4 2016 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Whiting Petroleum Corporation had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 106.77%. The firm had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WLL. FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $14.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.53.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) traded down 0.46% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,149,091 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.62 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation during the second quarter worth about $75,932,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 20.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,478,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,853,000 after buying an additional 2,961,485 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation during the second quarter worth about $20,930,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 3,479.6% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,215,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 1,181,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 30.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,744,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,941,000 after buying an additional 1,103,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains and Permian Basin regions of the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

