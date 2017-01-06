Capital Growth Management LP Buys Shares of 140,000 FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,455,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in FedEx Corporation by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in FedEx Corporation by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in FedEx Corporation by 15.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in FedEx Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coconut Grove Bank raised its position in FedEx Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) traded up 0.93% during trading on Friday, reaching $190.16. The company had a trading volume of 408,023 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $119.71 and a one year high of $201.57.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.10. The business earned $14.90 billion during the quarter. FedEx Corporation had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post $11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FedEx Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on FedEx Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on FedEx Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their target price on FedEx Corporation from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on FedEx Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.95.

In related news, EVP Christine P. Richards sold 80,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $13,901,087.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,119,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $1,868,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

