Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Diamondrock Hospitality Company (DRH)

Diamondrock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC set a $11.00 price target on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) opened at 11.54 on Wednesday. Diamondrock Hospitality Company has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Diamondrock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Diamondrock Hospitality Company had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business earned $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diamondrock Hospitality Company will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Diamondrock Hospitality Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

In related news, CFO Sean M. Mahoney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $343,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,168.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Genesee Valley Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Company by 7.3% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 11,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Company during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Company during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Company during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Diamondrock Hospitality Company Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a lodging-focused Maryland corporation operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of approximately 30 hotels and resorts throughout North America and the United States Virgin Islands that consists of over 10,925 guest rooms. Its primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate full-service hotel properties in the United States.

