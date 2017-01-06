Camping World (CWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Forward View reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) traded down 0.60% during trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. 205,240 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. Camping World has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $625.42 million and a P/E ratio of 0.03.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc provides a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. It provides its consumer services and plans offerings through its Good Sam brand and it provides its retail offerings through its Camping World brand.

