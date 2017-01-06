CAMPING WORLD (CWH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAMPING WORLD (NYSE:CWH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Forward View reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CAMPING WORLD in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CAMPING WORLD in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Stephens began coverage on CAMPING WORLD in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on CAMPING WORLD in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on CAMPING WORLD in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of CAMPING WORLD (NYSE:CWH) opened at 33.23 on Tuesday. CAMPING WORLD has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.21 million and a PE ratio of 0.03.

CAMPING WORLD (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. CAMPING WORLD’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CAMPING WORLD will post $1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/camping-world-cwh-lifted-to-strong-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1141799.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th.

About CAMPING WORLD

Camping World Holdings, Inc provides a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. It provides its consumer services and plans offerings through its Good Sam brand and it provides its retail offerings through its Camping World brand.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAMPING WORLD (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAMPING WORLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAMPING WORLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.