Camden Property Trust (CPT) Director Lewis A. Levey Sells 2,931 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Lewis A. Levey sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $250,483.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) traded down 0.47% during trading on Friday, hitting $84.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,494 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.40. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $69.76 and a one year high of $90.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.66.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm earned $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.51 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 94.44% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post $8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut Camden Property Trust to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. The Company operates in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities segment.

