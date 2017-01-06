Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. FBR & Co started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. news, EVP Bruce A. Fleming bought 57,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $196,616.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,766.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Go bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,086.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. by 25.1% in the third quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 220,040 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. by 8.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 607,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 48,757 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. by 377.4% in the third quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 145,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. by 46.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 176,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 55,687 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) traded down 1.2578% during trading on Friday, reaching $4.4434. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,085 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $339.40 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32. The firm earned $966 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 66.63%. Analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post ($3.51) EPS for the current year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a producer of specialty hydrocarbon products. The Company operates through three segments. In its specialty products segment, the Company processes crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of customized lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums and waxes.

