Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Rating Reiterated by RBC Capital Markets

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s current price.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum Company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum Company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Callon Petroleum Company from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) opened at 16.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $2.58 billion. Callon Petroleum Company has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $18.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Callon Petroleum Company had a positive return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 122.93%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum Company will post $0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum Company during the third quarter valued at $856,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum Company by 89.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 277,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 131,187 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 783,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 48,292 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum Company by 37.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 55,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on unconventional, onshore, oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and the Midland Basin.

