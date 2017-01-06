California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HollyFrontier Corporation were worth $17,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in HollyFrontier Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 66.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 139.8% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,701,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after buying an additional 991,853 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 99.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 198,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 235.5% in the second quarter. United Bank Inc. now owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) traded down 3.2924% during trading on Friday, reaching $32.6388. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,788 shares. The stock’s market cap is $5.74 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43. HollyFrontier Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. HollyFrontier Corporation had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company earned $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corporation will post $0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. HollyFrontier Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.02%.

HFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier Corporation from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation in a report on Monday, October 10th. Howard Weil cut HollyFrontier Corporation from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut HollyFrontier Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In other HollyFrontier Corporation news, insider Michael Jennings sold 6,529 shares of HollyFrontier Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $210,103.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,554.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,730 shares of HollyFrontier Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $86,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation (HollyFrontier) is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P.

