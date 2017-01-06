California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Owens Corning Inc (OC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $17,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 243.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 68.9% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 506,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 206,615 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $33,777,000. Taylor Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $390,000.

Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) traded down 0.02% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. 559,723 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.16. Owens Corning Inc has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post $3.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

In other Owens Corning news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 226,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,565,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 693,651 shares in the company, valued at $38,497,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is a holding company, which is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

