C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Shares Bought by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 858,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,290 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises about 2.9% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $60,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 42.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) opened at 73.75 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post $3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Barclays PLC cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Vetr cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

In related news, insider Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 600 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $42,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (C.H. Robinson) is a third-party logistics company. The Company provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies of all sizes, in a variety of industries. C.H. Robinson has handled approximately 16.9 million shipments, and worked with over 110,000 active customers.

