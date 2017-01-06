Brunswick Corporation (BC) Earns “Buy” Rating from RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Brunswick Corporation from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.54.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) opened at 56.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. Brunswick Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Brunswick Corporation had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation will post $3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/brunswick-corporation-bc-earns-buy-rating-from-rbc-capital-markets/1141740.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Brunswick Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brunswick Corporation’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick Corporation by 114.9% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Brunswick Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Brunswick Corporation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brunswick Corporation by 15.7% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick Corporation by 43.3% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after buying an additional 74,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation (Brunswick) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products, including marine engines, boats, fitness and active recreation products. The Company operates in three segments, which include Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Marine Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of outboard engines, sterndrive engines, inboard engines and marine parts and accessories, which are principally sold directly to boat builders, including Brunswick’s Boat segment, or through marine retail dealers and distributors across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.