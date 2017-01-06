Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.39 million. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

WARNING: "Brokers Set Expectations for Shaw Communications Inc.'s Q1 2017 Earnings (SJR)" was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/brokers-set-expectations-for-shaw-communications-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-sjr/1142543.html.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SJR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) traded down 0.557% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.525. The stock had a trading volume of 190,111 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.005 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 63.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0738 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a communication company. The Company’s operating segments are Consumer, Business Network Services, Business Infrastructure Services and Media. The Consumer division provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, wireless fidelity (WiFi) and digital phone, and satellite video to Canadian consumers.

