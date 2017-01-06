Brokers Set Expectations for Entegris, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co dropped their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entegris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) traded down 0.54% on Friday, reaching $18.30. 228,595 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.45. Entegris has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.68 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.
In other Entegris news, VP Stuart Tison sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $149,175.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,675.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $131,311.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Entegris by 37.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at $218,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of materials and solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company designs, manufactures and markets its products through two segments: Critical Materials Handling and Electronic Materials.
