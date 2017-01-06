Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co dropped their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entegris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokers Set Expectations for Entegris, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (ENTG)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/brokers-set-expectations-for-entegris-inc-s-fy2017-earnings-entg/1142561.html.

Shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) traded down 0.54% on Friday, reaching $18.30. 228,595 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.45. Entegris has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.68 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

In other Entegris news, VP Stuart Tison sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $149,175.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,675.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $131,311.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokers Set Expectations for Entegris, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (ENTG)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/brokers-set-expectations-for-entegris-inc-s-fy2017-earnings-entg/1142561.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Entegris by 37.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at $218,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of materials and solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company designs, manufactures and markets its products through two segments: Critical Materials Handling and Electronic Materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.