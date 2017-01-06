Brokers Issue Forecasts for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $6.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.66.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) traded down 1.14% on Friday, reaching $104.04. 1,262,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average is $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.14. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $113.21.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm earned $546.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.82 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.15%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,759 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $167,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Euclid Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, develops and manages technology-related real estate. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

