Brokerages Set UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Target Price at $170.61

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Cowen and Company set a $175.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. RBC Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) opened at 162.18 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $107.51 and a 52 week high of $164.00. The stock has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average is $144.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm earned $46.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.09 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 19.92%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post $8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 14,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total transaction of $2,071,145.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,607,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $47,121.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,598.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,310,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 38,176 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Brokerages Set UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Target Price at $170.61” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/brokerages-set-unitedhealth-group-incorporated-unh-target-price-at-170-61/1141667.html.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified healthcare company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. The Company conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.