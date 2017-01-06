Brokerages Set The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Target Price at $131.00

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIDD. Macquarie cut The Middleby Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wellington Shields raised The Middleby Corporation from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Middleby Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) traded up 0.79% on Friday, hitting $130.30. The stock had a trading volume of 47,156 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.52. The Middleby Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $143.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day moving average is $123.89.

In other news, Director Philip G. Putnam sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $348,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Lamb sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.83, for a total value of $464,810.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,044.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Middleby Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Middleby Corporation by 305.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Middleby Corporation by 62.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Middleby Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP raised its position in The Middleby Corporation by 18.1% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby Corporation

The Middleby Corporation (Middleby) is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

