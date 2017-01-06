Brokerages Set Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Target Price at $63.82

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Vetr lowered Starbucks Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.81 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 56.46 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $61.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $9,900,941.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 478,446 shares in the company, valued at $28,060,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $4,710,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,632,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 30.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,697,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,878,530,000 after buying an additional 8,071,610 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 136.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,310,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $558,015,000 after buying an additional 5,949,819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation during the second quarter worth about $204,254,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 744.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,385,000 after buying an additional 3,100,871 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 433.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,316,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,561,000 after buying an additional 2,694,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks Corporation

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

