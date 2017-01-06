RetailMeNot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RetailMeNot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RetailMeNot in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of RetailMeNot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Dougherty & Co lowered their price objective on RetailMeNot from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised RetailMeNot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/brokerages-set-retailmenot-inc-sale-price-target-at-9-94/1141684.html.

Shares of RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) opened at 9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $472.84 million, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. RetailMeNot has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $12.93.

RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business earned $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. RetailMeNot had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RetailMeNot will post $0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RetailMeNot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RetailMeNot by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RetailMeNot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RetailMeNot by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RetailMeNot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

RetailMeNot Company Profile

RetailMeNot Inc operates a digital savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The Company’s marketplace features over 800,000 digital offers each month. The Company’s Websites, mobile applications, e-mail newsletters and alerts and social media presence enable consumers to search for, discover and redeem digital offers from retailers and brands.

Receive News & Ratings for RetailMeNot Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RetailMeNot Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.