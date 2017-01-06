Brokerages Set EQT Corporation (EQT) Price Target at $79.67

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of EQT Corporation from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on EQT Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Group set a $75.00 price target on EQT Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup Inc. raised EQT Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EQT Corporation in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) opened at 65.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $11.38 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. EQT Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.56 and a 1-year high of $80.61.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. EQT Corporation had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $502.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. EQT Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post ($0.59) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Bray Jr. Cary acquired 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,271.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of EQT Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $189,106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT Corporation by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,983,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,603,000 after buying an additional 1,508,708 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $14,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EQT Corporation by 8.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,065,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,321,000 after buying an additional 1,344,202 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of EQT Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $85,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About EQT Corporation

EQT Corporation (EQT) is an energy company. The Company operates through two business segments: EQT Production and EQT Midstream. EQT Production is a natural gas producer in the Appalachian Basin with over 10 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) of natural gas, natural gas liquid (NGL) and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.4 million acres, including approximately 630,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play.

