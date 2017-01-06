Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Price Target at $58.89

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Vetr raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.38 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) traded up 3.56% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 176,155 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.67 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $93.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The firm earned $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 1,041.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post ($4.80) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 27,900 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $1,032,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Akshay Vaishnaw sold 29,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,312,133.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,825.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,927,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,635,000 after buying an additional 56,455 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 56,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 235.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 195,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi). It is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate strategy for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses in three Strategic Therapeutic Areas (STArs): Genetic Medicines; Cardio-Metabolic Disease, and Hepatic Infectious Disease.

