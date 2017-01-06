Brokerages Set $5.33 Price Target for Geopark Ltd (GPRK)

Shares of Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $5.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Geopark an industry rank of 66 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geopark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) opened at 4.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $283.22 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. Geopark has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.42.

In other Geopark news, major shareholder Financial Group Lp Manchester sold 1,890,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $8,734,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Geopark stock. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Geopark as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

