British Sky Broadcasting Group PLC (SKYAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of British Sky Broadcasting Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SKYAY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded British Sky Broadcasting Group PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut British Sky Broadcasting Group PLC from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British Sky Broadcasting Group PLC from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Sky Broadcasting Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Sky Broadcasting Group PLC in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of British Sky Broadcasting Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SKYAY) opened at 49.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. British Sky Broadcasting Group PLC has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $65.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Sky plc is an entertainment and communications company. The Company is engaged in operation of pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including provision of broadband and telephone operations. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland, which includes activities and operations of the pay television, home communications and adjacent businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Germany and Austria, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Germany and Austria, and Italy, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Italy.

