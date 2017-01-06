Equities researchers at Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) opened at 37.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $38.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/bridge-bancorp-inc-bdge-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-hovde-group/1141934.html.

In other news, major shareholder Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 585,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $18,149,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $27,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,576.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDGE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank (the Bank). The Bank engages in commercial and consumer banking business, including accepting time, savings and demand deposits from the consumers, businesses and local municipalities surrounding its branch offices. These deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, are invested primarily in commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; home equity loans; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA), Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC) and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations and other asset backed securities; New York State and local municipal obligations, and the United States government sponsored entity (U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.