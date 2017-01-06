Brian Jenkins Sells 22,500 Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Brian Jenkins sold 22,500 shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $1,269,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Brian Jenkins sold 52,500 shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $2,959,950.00.

Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) opened at 57.07 on Friday. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business earned $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.74 million. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,612,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,245,000 after buying an additional 358,042 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 4,529.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,652,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,298,000 after buying an additional 1,616,331 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the second quarter worth $48,549,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 961,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,690,000 after buying an additional 60,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 901,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after buying an additional 98,795 shares in the last quarter.

