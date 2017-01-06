Brf S.A. (BRFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Brf (NYSE:BRFS) traded down 3.668% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.575. The stock had a trading volume of 967,160 shares. Brf has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.481 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brf during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Charlemagne Capital Ltd. increased its position in Brf by 32.7% in the second quarter. Charlemagne Capital Ltd. now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Brf by 142.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Brf by 31.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Brf during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brf Company Profile

BRF SA (BRF) is a food company that focuses on the production and sale of poultry, pork and processed foods. The Company produces fresh and frozen protein foods, with a portfolio of over four thousand stock keeping units (SKUs). It sells margarine, sweet specialties, sandwiches, mayonnaise and animal feed.

