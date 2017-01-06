BR-MUNIHLD NY I (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of BR-MUNIHLD NY I (NYSE:MHN) opened at 13.59 on Friday. BR-MUNIHLD NY I has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/br-munihld-ny-i-mhn-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-on-february-1st/1141862.html.

About BR-MUNIHLD NY I

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc (MHN) is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from both federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes (New York Municipal Bonds).

Receive News & Ratings for BR-MUNIHLD NY I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BR-MUNIHLD NY I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.