Boralex Inc. to Post FY2016 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2016 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLX. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price target on Boralex from C$23.25 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins increased their price objective on Boralex from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.44.

Shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) traded down 0.05% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 104,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Boralex has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 150.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc is a power producer that develops, constructs and operates renewable energy power stations. The Company’s segments include wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. It operates an asset base with a capacity of approximately 1,260 megawatts (MW), of which over 1,090 MW are under its control, consisting of approximately 490 MW in Canada, over 520 MW in France and over 80 MW in the Northeastern United States.

