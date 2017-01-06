Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) Raised to “Buy” at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $15.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Boot Barn Holdings from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley upgraded Boot Barn Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Boot Barn Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on Boot Barn Holdings from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Boot Barn Holdings in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) opened at 13.04 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.39 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm earned $134 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.61 million. Boot Barn Holdings had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,036,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 88,860 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings by 9.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc is a lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s stores are located in or near neighborhood shopping centers with trade areas of approximately five or more miles, and it has opened stores in malls and outlet center locations.

