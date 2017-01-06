Bokf Na Sells 557 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)

Bokf Na cut its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) traded up 0.88% on Friday, hitting $180.00. The stock had a trading volume of 732,769 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.41 and a 200 day moving average of $174.47. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.32 and a 12-month high of $192.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post $6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $178.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America Corporation lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.73.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

