Bokf Na Purchases 5,923 Shares of Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 73.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Biogen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Park Associates LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $470,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $227,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 6.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,312,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) traded up 0.49% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,502 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.61. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $333.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 34.03%. The firm earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post $20.20 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/bokf-na-purchases-5923-shares-of-biogen-inc-biib/1142761.html.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $333.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Vetr lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $346.47 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc, formerly Biogen Idec Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, hematologic conditions and autoimmune disorders segment. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), ELOCTATE for hemophilia A and ALPROLIX for hemophilia B, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.