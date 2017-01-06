Bokf Na Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,074,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,864,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,654,000 after buying an additional 1,034,064 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,232,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,334,000 after buying an additional 844,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,262,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,715,000 after buying an additional 630,125 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,293,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) traded down 0.58% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,586 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $93.75.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries NV had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post $9.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries NV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries NV from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a global chemical company. The Company’s segments include Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining, and Technology. Its O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins, including ethylene and ethylene co-products, and polyolefins.

