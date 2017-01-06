BNP Paribas Trims Devro plc (DVO) Target Price to GBX 180

Devro plc (LON:DVO) had its target price reduced by BNP Paribas from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd lowered Devro plc from a buy rating to an add rating and set a GBX 209 ($2.57) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on shares of Devro plc in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on shares of Devro plc in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 232.33 ($2.86).
Devro plc (LON:DVO) opened at 185.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 224.34. Devro plc has a 12-month low of GBX 139.34 and a 12-month high of GBX 320.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 308.83 million.
In related news, insider Paul Nigel Withers purchased 20,000 shares of Devro plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £36,600 ($44,979.72). Also, insider Peter Page purchased 35,000 shares of Devro plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £53,900 ($66,240.63).
About Devro plc
Devro plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, which includes North America and Latin America; Asia-Pacific, which includes Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China and the rest of South East Asia, and Europe, which includes Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Africa.
