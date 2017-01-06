BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on FireEye, Inc. (FEYE)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the information security company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FEYE. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wunderlich started coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on FireEye in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FireEye in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) opened at 12.59 on Wednesday. FireEye has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $19.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The stock’s market cap is $2.15 billion.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information security company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The business earned $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 77.67%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that FireEye will post ($1.13) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 112,581 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $1,383,620.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,446 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 54,786 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $637,709.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 51.7% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,846,454 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $203,958,000 after buying an additional 4,717,054 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 141.7% in the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 1,134,958 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 665,442 shares during the last quarter. Jabre Capital Partners S.A. bought a new stake in FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FireEye by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,553,940 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $173,824,000 after buying an additional 608,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 41.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,759 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after buying an additional 557,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solution for detecting, preventing and resolving cyber-attacks. The Company’s cybersecurity solutions combine its purpose-built virtual-machine technology, threat intelligence and security in a suite of products and services. The Company’s cybersecurity platform includes a family of software-based appliances, endpoint agents, cloud-based subscription services, support and maintenance and other services.

