B&M European Value Retail SA (BME) Given New GBX 330 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 330 ($4.06) in a research report released on Thursday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BME. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.06) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail SA from GBX 274 ($3.37) to GBX 280 ($3.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Haitong Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.30) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 323.67 ($3.98).

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) traded down 0.10% during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 302.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,865 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 3.03 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 261.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 258.75. B&M European Value Retail SA has a 12 month low of GBX 218.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 315.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About B&M European Value Retail SA

B&M European Value Retail SA is a United Kingdom-based holding company of the Group. The Company is engaged in variety retailing in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments: the UK retail segment, including grocery retailers and general merchandise retailers, and the German retail segment.

