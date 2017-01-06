Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at FBR & Co

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEMKT:BRG) was downgraded by stock analysts at FBR & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. FBR & Co’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEMKT:BRG) opened at 13.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $264.14 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of investing in and operating multifamily communities. The Company operates through real estate assets segment. Its businesses are conducted through its operating partnership, Bluerock Residential Holdings, L.P.

