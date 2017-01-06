Blue Nile, Inc. (NILE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Nile, Inc. (NASDAQ:NILE) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Nile Inc is the leading online retailer of diamonds and fine jewelry. It has built a well respected brand by providing consumers with a better way to buy diamonds and fine jewelry. Blue Nile has established some of the highest quality standards in the industry and provides consumers with in-depth educational materials and unique online tools that place consumers in control of the jewelry shopping process. The Blue Nile websites showcase thousands of independently certified diamonds and fine jewelry at prices significantly below traditional retail. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Blue Nile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blue Nile presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Blue Nile (NASDAQ:NILE) opened at 40.62 on Tuesday. Blue Nile has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a market cap of $475.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.05.

Blue Nile (NASDAQ:NILE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Blue Nile had a return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business earned $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Blue Nile’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Nile will post $0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Blue Nile, Inc. (NILE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/blue-nile-inc-nile-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research/1142010.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blue Nile by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Blue Nile by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 792,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after buying an additional 49,185 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Blue Nile during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,918,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Blue Nile by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Blue Nile by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 318,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Nile

Blue Nile Inc is a United States-based online jeweler. The Company primarily sells diamonds and fine jewelry online. The Company offers signature diamonds, such as Round, Princess, Emerald, Asscher, and Cushion Hearts & Arrows. The Company offers a range of engagement ring collections, such as Solitaire, Halo, Vintage, Diamond Sidestones, Sapphire Sidestones, Three-Stone, Diamond Preset and Gemstone Preset.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Nile (NILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Nile Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Nile Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.