Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. (BUFF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:BUFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. develops, produces, markets and sells pet food primarily in the United States. The Company’s product lines include BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Naturally Fresh line. It offers dry foods, wet foods as well as treats for puppies, adult dogs, senior dogs and litters for kittens, adult cats and mature cats. Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. is headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a positive rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Blue Buffalo Pet Products currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) opened at 24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 2.05. Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $27.50.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.29 million. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 242.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Buffalo Pet Products will post $0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products during the second quarter valued at $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 30.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products during the second quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 41.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc (BBPP) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets and sells pet food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines. Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd. (Blue), Blue Buffalo Import Mexico, S.

