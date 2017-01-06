BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (BBF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) opened at 14.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

About BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Florida intangible personal property tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Florida intangible personal property tax.

