BlackRock Investment Management LLC Has $10,882,000 Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28,448.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CAM Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 52.5% in the second quarter. CAM Group Holding A S now owns 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) traded up 0.94% during trading on Friday, hitting $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,197 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. The firm’s market cap is $3.15 billion. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $96.27.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post ($6.14) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RARE shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $120.00 target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group set a $109.00 target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.77.

In related news, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $469,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. The Company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases segment.

